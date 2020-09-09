Life-Saving Pilot To Newsy: 'Everyone Felt The Value Of Human Life'

Tammie Jo Shults was flying a Southwest 737 in 2018 when an engine came apart. Decades of training helped her land, and now she shares her story.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults credits her faith and training for the expert flying that guided her and 147 others to a safe landing in a crippled jet in 2018. The flight earned her praise as a "hero," something she humbly rejects. She was doing her job, she says. But it's a job she couldn't have done without the decades that prepared her for it. In a frank interview, she reflects on a historic career, now coming to an end with her retirement.