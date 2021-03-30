Southern States Expect Even More Severe Rain

Severe rainfall in Tennessee and other states leaves more than 2 million people under a flood warning.

Tennessee is preparing for another round of heavy rainfall just days after widespread flooding left at least seven people dead in the state.

Now, more than 2 million people in the South are under a flood warning. The National Weather Service said it's worried the rain could cause more damage because the ground is still saturated and rivers are running high.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today across Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky.