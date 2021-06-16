Southern Baptists Vote To Investigate Response To Sexual Abuse

Delegates overwhelmingly approved the creation of the task force at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting.

A task force will oversee an independent investigation into how the Southern Baptist denomination has responded to sexual abuse in the church.

Delegates overwhelmingly approved the creation of the task force Wednesday at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting.

The newly elected SBC president, Alabama pastor Ed Litton, will appoint the task force.

It will lead a review of allegations that the denomination's Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims and advocates and resisted reforms.

