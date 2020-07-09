South Korean Police Searching For Missing Seoul Mayor

Park Won-soon's daughter reported her father missing after she said she received a voice message from him that sounded like a will.

Police in South Korea are searching for the mayor of Seoul, who's been reported missing.

The Associated Press says Park Won-soon's daughter reported her father missing after she said she received a "will-like" voice message from him.

Authorities have started an investigation in a neighborhood where his cell phone signal was last detected.

A local government official said Park had cleared his schedule for the day and did not show up to work.

Park was first elected mayor of South Korea's capital in 2011. He won his third term in office last year. He's reportedly been under consideration as a possible candidate in the country's next presidential election scheduled for 2022.

Additional reporting by Hyung-jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung of the Associated Press.