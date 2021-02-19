South Dakota Attorney General Charged After Killing Pedestrian

He has been charged with careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

South Dakota's attorney general has been charged with three misdemeanors after hitting and killing a man with his car last summer.

Jason Ravnsborg was driving home when he hit a man walking on the shoulder of the highway. He initially called authorities and told them he thought he hit a deer or some other sort of animal.

The victim's family says they are disappointed in the legal system but not surprised that the attorney general isn't facing more serious charges.