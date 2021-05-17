South Carolina Enacts New Death Row Inmate Law

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed this new death penalty bill into law quietly on Friday.

Death row inmates in South Carolina may now be executed with an electric chair or a firing squad.

While lethal injection will remain the primary method, this law now forces inmates to choose an alternative of being electrocuted or shot to death.

The state involuntarily paused executions 10 years ago because it didn't have the lethal injection drugs on hand. It's unclear when the state will restart executions.