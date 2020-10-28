WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Judge: South Carolina Can't Reject Ballots For Signature Mismatches

By LeeAnne Lowry
October 28, 2020
Any ballots that have already been disqualified must be reviewed again.
A federal judge in South Carolina says the state can't reject absentee ballots over signature mismatches.

The judge found the state's process for matching signatures was inconsistent and subjective, placing a "significant burden" on voting rights. Any ballots thrown out so far must be reviewed again.

This year South Carolina has seen a record number of mail-in voters at over 300,000. That's more than twice as many as in the 2016 election.

