Sotheby's Auctions George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Sculptures

A portion of proceeds from the sale of 'Breonna' will go to the 'Justice for Breonna' foundation, established by her family.

Bidding has closed on artwork honoring the faces and stories of those who ignited the 2020 civil rights movement.

Sotheby's auctioned off sculptures of the likeness of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

'Breonna' closed for more than $27,000 while the 6-foot bust of 'Floyd' was withdrawn from sale just minutes before the auction closed. Sotheby's did not immediately respond to Newsy's request for comment on the withdrawn lot.

Some art advisers note withdrawn lots aren't uncommon and say reasons vary from title disputes to an auction house thinking the piece won't meet its reserve price.

Floyd was estimated to sell for at least $100,000.

"It's important to be able to showcase a monument like this here at Sotheby's alongside many of the important sculptures and monuments we've sold in the past," Sotheby's Harrison Tenzer said.

But Floyd and Taylor's stories — told through art — extend beyond the auction floor.

They sparked a street art movement starting in Minneapolis that quickly spread.

The George Floyd and Anti-Racist Street Art Database has since tracked more than 2,300 pieces of street art around the world demanding social justice and equality.