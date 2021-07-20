Some U.S. Cities Continue Reopening, Others Restart Masking Mandates

Some areas across the country are implementing more restrictions as new Delta variant cases are on the rise.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's the story of two Americas.

"It means we shouldn't let down our guard until cases not only come down but stay down,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

In some areas across the United States, they're implementing more restrictions as new Delta variant cases are on the rise, while others continue to reopen.

"This is a dramatic increase from — up from 50% for the week of July 3rd," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.

The Delta variant now makes up 83% of cases in the nation.

"I think it's unfortunate that some people aren't listening to what the government is sharing with us about getting vaccinated," Chicago resident Christi Trinco said.

Los Angeles is going back to mask mandates.

As the number of people hospitalized in L.A. County due to the virus jumped from 462 last Friday to more than 507.

Here in the nation's capital, most of the Smithsonian museums will start to phase out the timed-entry system implemented after reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some people are not okay just yet with more relaxed restrictions.

"My thoughts are to continue using the masks," Michelle Ling said.

"I feel like if they do lift up masks, I feel like it is a little bit too early especially for this new Delta variant," Liam Marvan said.

At the same time the nation's top health officials are testifying in Congress about the dangers of continued COVID spread.

In Las Vegas, Westgate is the first casino to move back to a mask mandate.

In fact, some medical experts agree with the decision.

"I think maybe it's time to start thinking about putting our masks back on, especially indoors, where we know that the ventilation is not necessarily all that good."

At the moment, the average number of deaths a day in the United States is up 75%.