San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the cost of the crisis shouldn't be imposed on Texans.

Temperatures are returning to the 70s in Texas today.

But millions of people are still feeling the impacts of last week's historic winter weather.

Some Texans are getting surprising electric bills.

"This was a total failure by the state's energy management and they need to be held accountable and in doing so, certainly not put the cost of this crisis on the backs of Texans," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "As far as I'm concerned that bill should be send to ERCOT, and there will be hell to pay if there is any notion that the residents of this state should pay for this disaster."