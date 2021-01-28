Some States Begin To Ease COVID Restrictions

Wisconsin's legislature could overturn a statewide mask mandate, even though President Biden and top health experts want people to keep wearing them.

As daily coronavirus cases slow down in the U.S., states are beginning to ease restrictions.

Kids in California can play sports again. People can also visit hair and nail salons and enjoy outdoor dining.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, "It's good news. So outdoor dining can resume. Personal services can resume as long as you can wear a mask."

Restaurant owner Ryan Toland said, "If we can open up, it will really help us get a little bit closer to where we need to be. But it's still not enough."

So some welcome news, but maybe too little, too late for some people struggling to get by.