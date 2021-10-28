Some NYC First Responders Are Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandate

A judge already rejected an attempt by New York's police union to halt the city's mandate.

The president of the New York City firefighters' union is urging unvaccinated members to ignore Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate.

Thousands of city workers were part of a march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday protesting that mandate.

They face a Friday deadline to show proof of at least one dose or risk being placed on unpaid leave.

The fire department is planning to close 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances because of workers refusing to get vaccinated.

