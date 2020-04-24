Some Georgia Businesses Reopen As State Eases Restrictions

The decision to start reopening businesses like hair salons and gyms has been met with heavy criticism.

Some businesses in Georgia reopened Friday as the state eased coronavirus-related restrictions after a monthlong shutdown.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons and more would be allowed to open for business on Friday. It's the most aggressive reopening plan of any U.S. state.

The decision to start reopening certain businesses has been met with heavy criticism. President Donald Trump says he told Kemp he "strongly" disagrees with the move, and the president tweeted Friday that those businesses "should take a little slower path."

One data model suggests Georgia's coronavirus deaths will peak Wednesday and that the state won't be ready to safely reopen until at least June 22.

But Kemp says he's allowing the businesses to reopen to help the struggling economy. While some of the newly reopened storefronts saw long lines Friday, many business owners are choosing to stay closed out of caution.

Contains footage from CNN.