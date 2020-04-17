First Florida Beaches Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdowns

Parks and beaches in Duval County, Florida, are reopening after about a month for "essential activities" only.

"Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life. But please respect and follow these limitations," Curry said.

Parks and beaches in Duval County, Florida, are reopening after being shut down for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced beaches and parks will be open for "essential activities" during limited hours starting Friday evening, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Those activities include walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing. Sunbathing, towels, blankets, chairs, coolers and grills still aren't allowed.

Duval County is the first in Florida to reopen its beaches amid the pandemic.