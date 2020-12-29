Some California Stay-At-Home Orders Likely To Be Extended

ICU capacities are still at zero percent in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions.

People in some parts of California are going to have to stay at home a little longer.

Governor Gavin Newsom says coronavirus stay at home orders in San Joaquin Valley and Southern California will likely be extended. They were set to expire Tuesday but ICU capacities are still at zero percent in both regions.

"When we conceived of this, we are looking at projections four weeks out," said Newsom. "We are looking at current case rates, positivity rates... looking at the community surveillance that we are doing and anticipating—based upon our modeling—where that growth will be over a four-week period."

The stay-at-home order in the greater Sacramento area expires Friday. The Bay Area's order expires next Friday. It's also possible those orders will be extended.