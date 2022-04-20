Social Security Benefits Could See Highest Increase In 40 years

Recent inflation data suggests beneficiaries could see a raise of up to 8.9%.

The Social Security Administration is responding to the highest inflation rates in 40 years with what's expected to be the biggest cost-of-living raise in decades.

Related Story Inflation Has Uneven Social Effects

The estimated adjustment next year could be up to a nearly 9% increase, based on recent inflation data.

We'll know for sure where the cost of living raise lands when the Social Security Administration releases the final adjustment percentage in October.