Social Security Benefits Could See Highest Increase In 40 years

SMS
Social Security Benefits Could See Highest Increase In 40 years
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
April 20, 2022
April 20, 2022
Recent inflation data suggests beneficiaries could see a raise of up to 8.9%.

The Social Security Administration is responding to the highest inflation rates in 40 years with what's expected to be the biggest cost-of-living raise in decades.

Related StoryInflation Has Uneven Social EffectsInflation Has Uneven Social Effects

The estimated adjustment next year could be up to a nearly 9% increase, based on recent inflation data.

We'll know for sure where the cost of living raise lands when the Social Security Administration releases the final adjustment percentage in October.

SMS