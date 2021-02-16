Social Media Platform Parler Announces Relaunch, New CEO

The company has been offline since Amazon stopped web hosting services amid criticism the app faced following the Capitol insurrection.

Parler said it is relaunching.

The social media platform has been offline since Amazon stopped web hosting services for the company last month.

Parler said it would be back online for users this week, and new users can sign up next week.

Parler faced criticism for allowing posts inciting violence on its platform following the Jan. 6 insurrection.