Social Media CEOs Grilled By Senate Committee

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter testified before a Senate committee Tuesday on how their companies tackled election disinformation.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey says the social media site flagged more than 300.000 tweets surrounding the election.

And Facebook banned a group called "Stop the Steal" where supporters of President Trump were organizing protests against the vote count.

Both companies have labeled content from the president as misinformation, including his claims of voting fraud.

