Snowstorm Adds To Avalanche Danger

Forecasters advise people to take major precautions before heading into the backcountry.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In just the first couple months of the year, the U.S. has nearly hit its annual average for avalanche deaths.

At least 25 people have died so far. The yearly average is 27.

Avalanche forecasters say they rarely see the danger as high as it is right now.

It's expected to get worse in the Rocky Mountains as more snow moves in.

Forecasters advise people to take major precautions before heading into the backcountry.