Snoop Dogg Launching New Animated Children's Series

"Doggyland — Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes" features a colorful cast of singing dog characters and will launch on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

His rap lyrics are decidedly adult, and that's what makes Snoop Dogg's latest venture a bit surprising.

The rapper and entertainment industry mogul is now transitioning into children's cartoons.

He's working on an animated series called "Doggyland — Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes."

The show features a colorful cast of dogs that will use song and dance to teach lessons on social and emotional skills.

According to a press release, the series will include lessons on topics like letters, numbers, animals and building good habits at a young age.

The show is aimed at kids and toddlers from 2 to 8 years old and will air on YouTube and YouTube Kids.