Sniper Dubbed 'Ukrainian Joan Of Arc' Shares What Saved Her Life

Newsy's Jason Bellini met Evgenia Emerald in a fully blacked-out part of the capital, Kyiv, far from the trenches she lived in for months.

The sound of a Russian drone on the front lines is hovering near Evgenia Emerald.

It’s "trying to find us," she said.

If it sees her, she knows what sound could come next: the whiz, then bang, of incoming artillery.

Spot the target – dial it in – and fire. It’s a tactic she knows well, because Emerald is a sniper.

They discussed her experience fighting as a woman in an otherwise all-male unit, her lifetime of sharpshooter training — and what it was like to start a family in the middle of an active warzone.

