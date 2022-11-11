Sniper Dubbed 'Ukrainian Joan Of Arc' Shares What Saved Her Life

Sniper Dubbed 'Ukrainian Joan Of Arc' Shares What Saved Her Life
By Jason Bellini
November 11, 2022
Newsy's Jason Bellini met Evgenia Emerald in a fully blacked-out part of the capital, Kyiv, far from the trenches she lived in for months.

The sound of a Russian drone on the front lines is hovering near Evgenia Emerald. 

It’s "trying to find us," she said. 

If it sees her, she knows what sound could come next: the whiz, then bang, of incoming artillery. 

Spot the target – dial it in – and fire. It’s a tactic she knows well, because Emerald is a sniper. 

They discussed her experience fighting as a woman in an otherwise all-male unit, her lifetime of sharpshooter training — and what it was like to start a family in the middle of an active warzone.

