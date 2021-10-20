newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Snail Mail Is About To Get Even Slower
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Snail Mail Is About To Get Even Slower
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 20, 2021
October 20, 2021
Christian Bryant dives into Postal Service changes that could extend shipping times and costs this holiday season, especially in rural areas.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
AP Photo / John Minchillo
Stocks End Higher, Bringing S&P 500 To The Cusp Of A Record
3:32
Scripps
Experts Warn Now Is The Time To Buy Holiday Gifts
0:24
John Minchillo / AP
Prices Of Procter & Gamble Products Expected To Rise
0:19
Kin Cheung / AP
Bitcoin Shares Hit Record High After Launching Exchange-Traded Fund
1:55
AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
Tempering Fears Of The Book Shortage
AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File
Businesses Nervously Await Fine Print Of Vax-Or-Test Rule
2:28
Meg McLaughlin / Quad City Times / AP
Labor Unrest Leads To Nationwide Strikes
2:29
Apple
Apple Unveils Product Updates