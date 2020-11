The tradition started 60 years ago in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

Polls are already closed in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

Two tiny towns in the state opened polling places at midnight as part of an Election Day tradition.

In Dixville Notch, Joe Biden came out on top, capturing five votes.

In nearby Millsfield, President Trump won the county with 16 votes.

