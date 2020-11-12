Small Gatherings Are Driving The Coronavirus' Spread

The CDC recommends you don't celebrate the holidays with anyone from outside your household this year.

Sixty-five thousand Americans are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

That number breaks the record set just one day earlier.

And public health experts say outbreak clusters aren't linked to nursing homes and crowded spaces like we saw before.

Instead, they're surfacing after casual occasions that may seem innocent, like dinner parties, sleepovers and carpools.

"People who are asymptomatic can spread the virus. So if you go to a gathering like that you see that unfortunately more than a few times that people come back they end up being positive. When we ask them their history, they were at some sort of social gathering."

And be careful how you ring in the holidays.

The CDC recommends you don't celebrate with anyone outside of your home this year.

But if you must, health experts say wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and use single-serve options whenever possible.