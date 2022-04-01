Skippy Recalls 161,000 Pounds Of Peanut Butter

Skippy's parent company Hormel Foods says some of its jars might have small steel pieces in it from its manufacturing equipment.

A popular peanut butter brand is recalling more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

The recall applies to 9,353 cases of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled items have use-by dates from early May 2023. You can find the date on the lid of the peanut butter jar.

No one so far has complained about the product.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the website at peanutbutter.com/recall for instructions and information.