Sioux Checkpoints Aim To Block Bikers From Crossing Tribal Lands

By Nathan Byrne
August 10, 2020
South Dakota Sioux tribes are setting up unofficial checkpoints to block bikers from getting to the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Their plan: use sovereign land rights to turn away bikers attempting to cross through those areas. It's all in hopes of preventing a COVID outbreak in the state.

The annual event usually draws half a million people from around the United States, but organizers expected a smaller turnout this year amid the pandemic. What's "a smaller turnout?" Still around 250,000 people converging on a town whose population is just 7,000.

Both South Dakota and federal authorities have said the checkpoints are illegal. 

