Singapore Sees Major One-Day Jump In COVID-19 Cases

The 279-square-mile nation saw a surge of almost 950 new confirmed cases.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Singapore saw its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The 279-square-mile nation saw a surge of almost 950 new confirmed cases. That brings its total to almost 6,000 — more than double the week before. About a dozen people have died.

The country's Ministry of Health reports almost a third of the infections are among foreign workers in crowded living conditions. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post that most of these workers are young and their cases are more likely to be mild.

Earlier this month, he assured families of migrant workers that the country's taking action to slow the spread.

The prime minister said, "We feel responsible for their well-being. We will do our best to take care of their health, livelihood and welfare here, and to let them go home safe and sound to you."

Only 14 permanent Singapore residents were among the hundreds diagnosed with the virus Saturday.