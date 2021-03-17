Petition To Recall California's Governor Due Wednesday

Organizers need about 1.5 million signatures to get the matter on the ballot.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely face a recall election. Organizers believe they have enough petition signatures to get it on the ballot.

Wednesday is the deadline for organizers to submit the signatures. County election officials will then have until late April to verify them and send the petition to the secretary of state for a review. Organizers need about 1.5 million signatures.

Newsom has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic. This week he said he will not allow a recall to distract him, but he will fight it.