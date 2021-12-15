Shipping Issues, Chip Shortages Leave Holiday Gifts In Short Supply

Shipping Issues, Chip Shortages Leave Holiday Gifts In Short Supply
By Axel Turcios
By Axel Turcios
December 15, 2021
December 15, 2021
Supply chain issues are leading to product shortages and higher prices across the U.S.

We've been waiting all year to come together this holiday season. But it may cost you a little more to get that special person the perfect holiday gift as supply chain issues are spiking prices.

If you're thinking of giving someone a new car this year, some dealerships say you may have to wait due to a shortage of microchips. 

Those chips are causing major delays for electronics, too.

When items like Sony's PlayStation 5 restock on websites, they're selling out in minutes due to the low supply and high demand. 

Sv Yesvanth, a security engineer in India, says it's difficult to get a PlayStation 5 without using a bot — an automated computer program that scans online stores for available consoles and alerts you.

To ease the stress of holiday shopping, some are turning to less expensive gift ideas — but the truth is, not even Santa Claus can help the supply chain that stole Christmas.

