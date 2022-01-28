Shortages And Higher Prices Causing Grocery Shopping Headaches

CEOs of two major chains warned it will be weeks or even months before things settle out.

Lots of us have noticed empty shelves at our local grocery store. Across America, shoppers are seeing grocery shelves with some empty spots.

Experts blame supply chain issues, lack of workers due to Omicron and severe weather. But it's not just about empty shelves. Food costs are also on the rise.

According to Kevin Sylwester, professor of economics at Southern Illinois University, before the pandemic, food prices increased on average 1.5.% each year. Food prices increased 6% from November 2020 to November 2021. "This is going to one extent or another last for as long as this pandemic lasts ... expect more of the same. If the COVID problem dissipates, these problems should begin to correct themselves," said Sylwester.

CEOs of two major chains warned high prices and shortages will be around for weeks or even months.

Because of the pandemic, some have relied on shopping services like Instacart. While the base pay for these workers doesn't necessarily fluctuate because of unavailable items, food shortages do affect tips and possibly bad ratings for the workers. That ultimately can affect their bottom line.

Whether you shop for yourself or for others, it can be a challenging time.

"It can be really difficult when we can't find your items on a shelf," said Instacart shopper Alison Rivero. "It does get frustrating and we're trying our best to make replacements. I haven't had customers cancel orders entirely, but I have had situations affect my tip."