Ever Given's Owner Seeks Help Paying For Damages

Ever Given's Owner Seeks Help Paying For Damages
By Adam Elrashidi
April 30, 2021
The shipowner has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the compensation demand, estimated at about $916 million.
And the Japanese owner of the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week last month is asking freight owners to help cover Egypt's losses. 

The blockage of the canal brought maritime commerce to a standstill, reportedly costing billions. 

It also added strain to the shipping industry, already under pressure from the pandemic.

