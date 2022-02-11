Shaun White Misses Out On Podium In Final Olympic Event

White came into the Olympics 16 years ago, a teenager from a San Diego suburb nicknamed "The Flying Tomato" because of his shaggy mop of red hair.

Shaun White's brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define.

White, though, is finished. His fifth and final Olympics ended when he clipped the wall trying to land his second trick of his third run. Knowing it was over, he pulled off his helmet and acknowledged the crowd as he slowly rode the rest of the way down the halfpipe. Trying to win his fourth gold medal, he instead finished fourth.

"I'm not sad," White said, although he cried a few times, including during an interview with NBC when he struggled to keep his composure.

"I'm proud of what I put down," White said. "And I can't help but think if I would have hit the podium in third, I would have wanted second. And if I'd have gotten second, I would've wanted first. It's just the fighter in me, and I'm always hoping for more."

White came shredding into the Olympics 16 years ago, a teenager from a San Diego suburb nicknamed "The Flying Tomato" because of his shaggy mop of red hair. He won the gold medal at Turin and repeated in 2010 in Vancouver. After finishing fourth in Sochi, he was back on the top of the podium in 2018.

Along the way he became a pop culture crossover.

Now 35 and his hair well-coiffed, White had his legacy on display all around him in the Secret Garden Olympic halfpipe.

"I'm sure every single person who competed today looked up to him for a very long time," said bronze medalist Jan Scherrer of Switzerland. "It's a very cool moment."

The gold medalist, 23-year-old Ayuma Hirano of Japan, was one of them. He proved to be a worthy successor to White with an epic final run that included a trend-setting triple-cork, or three head-over-heels spins while twisting above the pipe, for a score of 96.

"I hoped I could send a message to him by showing my ride to him," said Hirano, who grew up idolizing White.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.