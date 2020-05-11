Shanghai Disneyland Is First Disney Park To Reopen

Disney is reportedly using this park to learn how it should reopen its other properties when new coronavirus cases taper off.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Shanghai Disneyland became the first Disney park to reopen following coronavirus closures.

The park opened its gates Monday, requiring masks, checking temperatures and operating at a fraction of its normal guest capacity.

Shanghai Disneyland and a Hong Kong park closed Jan. 25 after the Chinese government quarantined cities of over 60 million people. Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris and both U.S. parks followed suit shortly after.

Parks and resorts account for as much as 35% of the Disney's revenue, and it's using Shanghai as a test run for how to reopen other parks when coronavirus cases die down, according to The Associated Press.

The Walt Disney Company says the coronavirus cost it $1.4 billion in the first quarter.