Severe Weather Affects Vaccination Sites

Coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa are also closed for the day.

Some places in Illinois and Iowa which have seen a sizable amount of snow today and last night have closed vaccine sites for today.

Mass vaccination sites in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix, are temporarily closed because of weather, and San Diego's Petco Park is closed today because that same system brought a lot of rain and wind into the area and caused a lot of damage to the site.

Some people have had to reschedule appointments, adding another layer of difficulty to the vaccinations here in the U.S.