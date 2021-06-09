Severe Drought Sparks Wildfire Emergencies

Arizona's governor issued emergency declarations Wednesday in response to two wildfires. They've already scorched more than 150,000 acres combined.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Hoover Dam in Nevada is about to hit its lowest levels in nearly 90 years. Lake Mead is down to just 36% capacity. According to the government, it hasn't been full for nearly two decades. This comes after more than 20 years of consecutive drought in the region.

This year's no different. In fact, it may even be worse.

States across the west are already dealing with a severe drought that's kicked off a brutal, wildfire season.

Arizona's governor issued emergency declarations Wednesday in response to two wildfires. They've already scorched more than 150,000 acres combined. Both are just about 20% contained.