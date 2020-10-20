Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Patients Make For Best Plasma Donations

Johns Hopkins study finds that plasma from sickest COVID-19 patients had higher antibodies and may be more effective in treatment of others.

A new Johns Hopkins University study found people with the worst cases of the coronavirus may make for the best plasma donations.

The study tested the blood of 126 recovered COVID-19 patients and used the plasma to treat people who are now sick with the virus. It found the sicker someone is, the stronger their antibodies are.

The Johns Hopkins study also found that three significant factors made a difference in effectiveness: age, sex and severity of illness. Researches found patients who were older, male and sick enough to be hospitalized for COVID-19 were some of the best candidates for plasma donations.

Contains footage from CNN.