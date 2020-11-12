Several College Football Games Are Canceled This Week

COVID-19 cases are impacting the season.

College football fans may not be so happy about this one.

A number of games have been called off, including four SEC games because teams won't have enough players due to positive tests or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

No. 1 ranked Alabama is one of the teams sidelined.

Several college football games have been canceled this year. But this weekend will see the highest number of games postponed since the start of the season.