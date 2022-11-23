7 Dead, Including Gunman, In Virginia Walmart Shooting

The gunman, identified as an employee at the Walmart location, opened fire in the employee break room.

The country’s second high-profile mass shooting in less than a week left six people dead inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

With so many people shopping for Thanksgiving, the Walmart was busy with customers — customers are shaken by latest mass shooting.

The Walmart shooting comes just three days after, an attacker walked into a gay bar in Colorado Springs and opened fire, killing 5 people and injuring 17.

The suspect in that shooting faces murder and hate crime charges.

The shootings in Virginia and Colorado Springs come in the midst of a particularly deadly year for gun violence.

The US has endured 40 mass killings in 2022 so far — a mass killing defined as being at least 4 people killed in the same incident, not including the killer.