EPA Documents Link Seresto Flea Collars To Pet Deaths, Injuries

EPA documents show the collars, which release pesticides slowly over time, have killed nearly 2,000 animals and injured tens of thousands more.

Fur moms and dads – heads up!

A popular flea and tick collar for pets has been connected to almost 1,700 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

That's according to an Environmental Protection Agency document released today.

Seresto collars -- it began selling in 2012 -- release small amounts of pesticide into animals. Despite the incidents, the EPA has not officially informed the public of the potential risk.