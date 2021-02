The deposed leader will remain under house arrest.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Myanmar's military leaders have extended the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The deposed leader will remain under house arrest until at least Feb. 17. That's when she's scheduled to appear in a likely virtual court hearing.

Suu Kyi was overthrown in a military coup early this month.

Myanmar protesters have demonstrated for over a week calling for the return of their democratically elected leaders.