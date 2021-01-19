Sens. McConnell, Schumer Discuss Power-Sharing Agreement

In the evenly divided chamber, Democrats will reportedly set the schedule, but the parties will hold an equal number of seats on Senate committees.

A new era is about to begin in the U.S. Senate, and Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are working out how it'll operate.

In the evenly divided chamber, Democrats will reportedly set the schedule, but both sides will hold an equal number of seats on Senate committees.

The Democratic and Republican leaders are considering allowing bills to pass the floor even if they end with a tied vote.

That's similar to the guidelines laid out back in 2001. That was the last time the Senate was split, when former President George W. Bush took office.