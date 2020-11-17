WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Republican Senators Congratulate VP-Elect Harris, But Not Publicly

By Antoinette Miller
November 17, 2020
Senator Lindsey Graham was seen fist-bumping Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor.
President Trump and several of his allies have publicly refused to acknowledge Biden as the newly-elected President. 

But check out the bottom left side of your screen. You can see Senator Lindsey Graham give a first bump to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before a vote on the Senate floor. 

Several other senators, including James Lankford and Tim Scott, congratulated her as well.

