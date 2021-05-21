WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Sen. Schumer Bypasses Committees, Fast-Tracks Jan. 6 Commission Bill

By Lauren Stephenson
May 21, 2021
He plans to bring a bill directly to the Senate floor for a vote which would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to speed up the Senate's consideration of the January 6th commission bill.

He's using a process that would bypass committee consideration and bring the bill directly to the floor for a vote. 

It's unclear when the Senate will vote on the bill. When it does, there's a good chance the bill will fail.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it, arguing there are already investigations into the insurrection and this commission would be political.

