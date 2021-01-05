Senator Kelly Loeffler To Object President-Elect Biden's Electoral Win

Loeffler says she shares the concerns of millions of Americans who question election integrity.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Senator Leoffler announced last night that she'll object to the certification of Biden's Electoral College win.

Her effort will be separate from a dozen other GOP senators who have already said they'll object to electoral college results. The vote to certify those results will take place tomorrow.

Leoffler says she shares the concerns of millions of Americans who question election integrity, but she didn't give specific reasons to back that up.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.