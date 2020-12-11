Senator Blocks Legislation On Museums Dedicated To Latinos, Women

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah says creating the two dedicated museums would go against national unity and cultural inclusion.

A U.S. senator blocked legislation that would create new Smithsonian museums honoring Latinos and women.

Lee says he's in favor of including more contributions from women and the Latinx community in the Smithsonian Museum of American History.