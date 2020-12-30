WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Senate Will Try To Override Defense Bill Veto

SMS
Senate Will Try To Override Defense Bill Veto
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
December 30, 2020
December 30, 2020
The over $740 billion defense policy bill includes a troop pay increase and funding for military equipment and construction
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

McConnell has committed to hold a vote today on overriding the president's veto of the national defense authorization act.

But it could be held up by Democrats ...Who may demand a clean vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks.

The more than $740 billion defense policy bill includes a troop pay increase and funding for military equipment and construction.

The president says he vetoed the bill because it didn't include a repeal of liability protections for big tech companies...And he opposes 

A provision to rename military installations which are currently named after confederate figures.

Two-thirds of the republican-controlled senate would need to vote to override the veto to be successful.

The democrat-led house did so on Monday.

SMS