Senate Will Vote On Limiting Debate On Mayorkas' Confirmation

Senate Republicans plan to object to efforts to confirm President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security.

GOP lawmakers say there are problems with Alejandro Mayorkas' nomination. They say he needs to be vetted more especially on immigration issues and they want another hearing.

The senate has a vote scheduled for Thursday that would end the delay and advance his nomination to the full senate.

If confirmed he'd be the first immigrant and Latino to lead the department.