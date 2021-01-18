newsy
Senate To Return Ahead Of Inauguration
Senate To Return Ahead Of Inauguration
By
Nathaniel Reed
By
Nathaniel Reed
January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021
The prospect of a second Senate trial for President Trump looms, as President-Elect Biden works to get more cabinet members approved.
0:35
Andrew Harnik / AP
First Lady Melania Trump Gives Farewell Address
0:31
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP
Sen. Josh Hawley Lands Book Deal After Publisher Drops Him
0:24
Andrew Harnik / AP
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Resigns Her Senate Seat
0:43
Patrick Semansky / AP
President-elect Biden's Inaugural Address To Focus On Uniting Nation
0:16
Paul Sancya / AP
Facebook To Ban Weapon Accessory Ads For Inauguration Precautions
0:30
Gerald Herbert / AP
President Trump Expected To Issue Around 100 Pardons, Commutations
0:18
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Giuliani Won't Be On Legal Team For President Trump's Impeachment
0:23
Brynn Anderson
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Rep. Greene's Account
1:14
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns President Trump Not To Pardon Rioters
1:35
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
FBI Vetting All 25,000 Troops In D.C. For Inauguration
0:45
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
What Defense Officials Are Looking For In Potential 'Insider Attacks'
3:57
AP Images
Muted Protests Across The Country After States Fortified Security
2:02
AP
Nationwide Statehouses, D.C. Prepare for Potentially Violent Week
1:34
Matt Slocum / AP
Biden To Roll Back Trump Admin. Decisions On Day One
1:15
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Kamala Harris To Be Sworn In By Justice Sonia Sotomayor
0:50
Federal Bureau of Prisons / AP
U.S. Executes 13th Inmate After 17-Year Pause In Federal Executions
1:22
Johnny Hanson / Houston Chronicle / AP
NRA Files For Bankruptcy, Seeking To Evade NY Lawsuit, Probe
1:05
AP
Secretary Of Defense 'Cannot Wait To Leave' Ahead Of Inauguration
1:04
AP
Alex Azar Resigns Over Capitol Riots, Decries 'Assault On Democracy'
0:46
Matt Slocum / AP
President-Elect Biden Lays Out COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
2:14
AP/ Igor Bobic
Lawmakers Push To Award Capitol Officer Congressional Gold Medal
1:46
Christopher Chern / CNN
Rules Against Flagpoles Did Not Cover Rioters Marching To Capitol
4:18
AP Images
Analysts Say Growing China-Russia Alliance Presents New Threats
0:30
Andrew Harnik / AP
FBI Chief: Tracking Potential Armed Protest, Threats
0:28
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
McCarthy Backs Cheney After Impeachment Vote
0:59
Matt Slocum / AP
President-Elect Biden Proposes $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan
1:13
Gerald Herbert / AP
President Trump Touts WH Record From Behind Closed Doors In Final Days
1:15
Matt Slocum / AP
Pres.-Elect Biden's COVID Relief Plan Faces Uphill Battle In Congress
2:01
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
President-Elect Joe Biden Announces COVID Plan
2:21
Holocaust Museum LA
Holocaust Survivor On Capitol Siege: 'History Repeating Itself'
0:27
Alex Brandon / AP
Pelosi Seeks To Fine Lawmakers Who Don't Screen For Firearms
0:32
Shafkat Anowar / AP
D.C. On Lockdown Ahead Of Inauguration Day
1:52
Andrew Harnik / AP
Washington D.C. Locks Down Ahead Of Inauguration
1:34
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Highway Patrol Prepares For Protests
0:40
Gerald Herbert / AP
Biden Urges Senate To Balance Impeachment With Other Work
1:05
Alex Brandon / AP
Security Stepped Up On Capitol Hill
1:33
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Rep. Cheney: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'
0:28
Susan Walsh / AP
D.C. Mayor Urges People Not To Attend Inauguration
0:28
Shafkat Anowar / AP
2 Virginia Officers Charged In Capitol Riot
1:17
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
President Trump Impeached For A Second Time
2:38
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
For Immigrants Who Fled Tyranny, Capitol Siege Felt Painfully Familiar
2:19
AP
Law Enforcement Prepare For Violence At State Capitols Nationwide
0:19
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Rules Women Must Get Abortion Pill In Person
1:40
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
House Votes To Impeach President Trump For Incitement Of Insurrection
0:32
Greg Nash / AP
Sen. Marco Rubio Calls For $2K Relief Payments
2:58
AP
Trump Administration Executes First Female Federal Inmate in 67 years
0:22
Carolyn Kaster / AP
President-elect To Appoint Interim Agency Heads
0:21
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Lawmakers Screened Before Entering House Chamber
1:08
AP Images
New York Joins Growing List Of Organizations Cutting Ties With Trump
0:27
Steven Senne / AP
Pres.-elect Biden Taps Samantha Power To Lead USAID
0:27
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pelosi Names 9 House Impeachment Managers
0:46
Erin Schaff / AP
House Approves 25th Amendment Resolution
3:02
AP
Watchdog Groups Question Biden’s Inaugural Fundraising
1:34
AP Images
Leaked FBI Memo Shows Armed Protests Planned In All 50 States
0:28
Greg Nash / The Hill / AP
House Could Impose Fines For Members Who Don't Wear Masks
0:23
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Officials Over 2020 Election Meddling
3:10
Rico La Starza
Video: Capitol Officer Seems To Work With Rioters To Aid More Officers
0:21
Julio Cortez / AP
Gov. Cuomo Pushes Forward Marijuana Legalization
0:19
Gerald Herbert / AP
Supreme Court Declines To Fast-Track Trump Election Cases
0:37
House TV / AP
House of Representatives Swears In New Sergeant-At-Arms
0:21
Susan Walsh / AP
Pres.-elect Biden Receives Second Vaccine Dose
0:24
Patrick Semansky / AP
Influential GOP Donor Sheldon Adelson Dies At 87
0:51
Andrew Harnik / AP
2 Capitol Police Officers Suspended
0:50
Susan Walsh / AP
President-elect Biden 'Not Afraid Of Taking The Oath Outside'
0:35
Ashley Landis / AP
NFL Coach Bill Belichick Won't Accept Presidential Medal Of Freedom
0:30
Mandel Ngan / Pool AFP / AP
2 Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0:34
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump Advised Not To Self-Pardon
0:26
Ted S. Warren / AP
FBI Warns Of Armed Protests
0:33
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Protesters Call For Sen. Josh Hawley To Resign
0:24
Seth Wenig / AP
PGA Moves 2022 Championship From Trump National Golf Property
0:59
John Minchillo / AP
Law Enforcement Makes More Arrests After Capitol Riot
0:24
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Physician Warns Of Possible COVID Spread After Riot
0:42
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Speaks Out
0:58
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pelosi Shows Damaged Office On '60 Minutes'
0:21
United States Capitol Police / AP
Procession Honors Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick
4:07
Andrew Lawler / Newsy
Can Biden Distribute 100 Million Vaccine Doses In His First 100 Days?
1:11
Brynn Anderson / AP
House May Delay Impeachment Process Until Biden's First 100 Days
1:31
AP
Second Republican Lawmaker Calls for President Trump's Resignation
2:00
Parler
Parler Removed From App Stores For Not Policing Posts
2:11
Scripps
Stimulus Payments Help Businesses Bring Back Jobs
1:32
AP
Federal Authorities Make More Arrests In Aftermath Of Capitol Riots
1:20
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
President Trump Reportedly Told Georgia Official To 'Find The Fraud'
0:24
Brynn Anderson / AP
President Trump Says He Won't Attend Biden Inauguration
0:24
J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press
Senate, House Sergeant-at-Arms Ousted After Capitol Breach
2:20
AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Democrats Preparing To Impeach President Trump For Second Time
0:24
John Minchillo / The Associated Press
Lawmakers Pushed to Resign for Pro-Trump Rally, Riot Participation
0:20
John Minchillo / The Associated Press
D.C. Police Seek Help Identifying Capitol Rioters
0:23
Gene J. Puskar / The Associated Press
IRS Deposits Millions Of Stimulus Checks Into Wrong Accounts
0:31
Brynn Anderson / AP
President Trump Commits To Smooth Transition In New Video
2:32
AP
Defining The Chaos On Capitol Hill: Protest, Riot Or Insurrection?
1:05
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Lawmakers Discuss The Possibility Of Impeachment
3:35
AP
BLM Activists Decry Double Standard In Capitol Police's Timid Response
1:55
Evan Vucci / AP
Facebook Suspends President Trump's Account Indefinitely
0:47
Branden Camp / AP / Brynn Anderson / AP
Ossoff, Warnock Win Georgia Senate Runoff Elections
0:38
J. Scott Applewhite
Top Democratic Leaders Call For Removal Of Pres. Trump From Office
2:37
AP Images
Former CIA, DHS, FBI: Capitol Riot Opens Pandora's Box Of Problems