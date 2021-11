The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would require states to obtain federal preclearance before changing their election processes.

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August.

A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.