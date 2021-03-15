Senate To Confirm Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

She is currently serving her second term in Congress representing New Mexico's first district.

By the end of today, President Biden will have another member of his cabinet confirmed and that member will make history.

The Senate will vote this evening on Congresswoman Deb Haaland's confirmation for Interior Secretary. She has enough support to be confirmed.

Haaland will make history as the first Native American person to serve in a presidential cabinet. She is currently serving her second term in Congress representing New Mexico's first district.